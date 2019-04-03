For its outstanding innovation, Carrot.ng has been shortlisted by the United Nations’ World Summits Awards as one of the “40 Most Innovative Startups” in 2018.

The company, which was shortlisted from among 400 companies that participated in the competition from all over the world, is the only Nigerian startup on the list.

The founders of Carrot, Luqman Balogun and Odunayo Williams, expressed delight at being shortlisted for the prestigious awards, which came up in Cascais, Portugal, between March 11 and 13, 2019.

In a statement made available to journalists, Balogun and Williams said the shortlist proved that Carrot offered unique services capable of solving inheritance challenges.

“Estate planning is a very serious issue in Nigeria, as most of us would have experienced the negative impact, especially on women and children, when our parents, family members, friends, colleagues, etc, die intestate (without a will).

“We can reasonably deduce that intestacy accounts for about $10 billion ‘trapped’ in dormant accounts, treasury bills, unclaimed dividends, unclaimed insurance policies, pension funds, NHF, NSITF, etc, in the financial system. You will also agree that getting a letter of administration is not a walk in a park,” the statement read.

It added, “Carrot.ng is here to correct this narrative and we have simplified access to writing a will online. It is convenient, affordable and secure. Between 10 and 15 minutes, your will is completed and Carrot.ng will deliver the document to your home or office as well as process at probate after execution. Everyone over 18 years old must have a will irrespective of your societal status, religion or tribe.”