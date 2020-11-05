Femi Akinsola

World Teachers’ Day (WTD) is celebrated on every October 5. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organisation/United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ILO/UNESCO) recommendation concerning the status of teachers.

WTD is co-convened in partnership with United Nations International Children’s Emercency Fund, (UNICEF) UNESCO and ILO. Views of some teachers from various disciplines and at all levels were sought on this year’s WTD.

‘We are nation builders’

Happy teachers celebration to all my colleagues who are nation builders. All the teachers deserve better welfare packages for the services they are rendering to humanity, because teachers turnout engineers, filmmakers, journalists, writers, astronauts, architects, lawyers, doctors, etc.

– Prof David Olugbade Fakeye, University of lbadan.

A nation cannot be greater than her teachers. The teachers at whatever level of education (formal/informal) are the nation builders.

– Olubunmi Adedayo (Mrs), Principal, Humani Alaga High School,Sango, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Teachers are nation builders, this status places them in an inevitable position. The treatment meted to this profession makes it a pariah to younger generation. Salaries are not paid as at when due, retirees are abandoned at old age and nobody bothers about what becomes of a professional that moulds future leaders. Give teachers their rattles and not encomiums at the grave side. God bless teachers who are nation builders.

– Dr Francis ldowu Akinsowon, Federal College of Education Special, Oyo, Oyo State.

I congratulate all teachers for witnessing a special day like this and for doing their best for the development of their father land. There is no doubt about it that Nigeria is a country where teachers are least recognised. Rights of teachers are not being fully given to them.

Teachers are being ridiculously paid compared to their counterparts in other countries. Many important personalities have forgotten that without teachers, they will not be where they are today. Perhaps the belief of many people in Nigeria is that the teachers reward is only in heaven.

Until teachers who are the nation builders are accorded their rights and put in their rightful position, the educational development of Nigeria may be a mirage. Greetings to all Nigerian teachers who are determined to develop their father land despite all odds.

– Prof. Lawal Bashiru Olubode, University of lbadan.

Hurray! Today is Teachers’ Day and I congratulate teachers all over the world for the celebration. That a day was set aside to celebrate teachers shows that teachers’ reward is no longer in heaven. I appreciate governments that have priortised the welfare of teachers.

I like to remaind teachers that COVID-19 has imposed the necessity for us to leverage on technology in delivering quality education to our students. Teacher preparation and licensing should therefore lay more emphasis on quality, competence and commitment in our desire to do better.

– Prof. Clement Kolawole, University of lbadan.

Considering the state of education in Nigeria coupled with the enomous rate of pupil/students enrollment, there is urgent need for government to take proactive steps in recruiting more qualified teachers. This will savage the dwindling educational standard in Nigeria.

However, appropriate statistics on the actual number of students/pupils and teachers standard ratio is required, appropriate funding, monitoring, evaluation and feedback mechanics become imperative if the standard of education in Nigeria is to be uplifted.

– Lasisi Kamil Oluranti, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State.

As we celebrate the teachers day, we must put a stop to the recent findings which indicated that over 60 per cent of teachers do not have job satisfaction. They are psychologically discouraged due to low take home pay.

– Adeniyi Kehinde Adedayo, St James’ Primary School, Idi-Oro Elewa, Ologuneru, Ibadan, Oyo State