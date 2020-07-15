Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of a former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the headship of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In a statement he issued, the Kebbi State Governor argued that President Muhammadu Buhari, in endorsing Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy, has not only presented the best to the world, but also presented a credible person with integrity.

‘The literal freezing of world trade occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic serve as a stark warning that we need to have a better trade system. Whoever imagined that one country can ‘’seize” medical supplies going to other countries?

‘Fixing the global trading system is one of the most important challenges of our time and doing so shall contribute to global prosperity more than any agreement. In so doing poverty shall be reduced and global prosperity shall be more equitably shared. Reforming the WTO is at the heart of any of such quest, and thus the choice of the next leader of the organisation matters.

‘African countries have been committed to the WTO and have been patiently hopeful. The WTO Agreement was signed in 1995 at Marrakech in Morocco with many African countries being early signatories. Progress has been painstakingly slow with agreement of more equitable trade and agriculture on the table since 2001 it started in Doha, Qatar, known as Doha round.

‘In nominating our own Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, President Buhari is not just presenting a Nigerian Candidate but also presenting to the world one of its best, albeit from Nigeria, and one who is eminently qualified to lead the task of fixing the world trading system.

‘An economist, international development expert and a global public servant, Okonjo-Iweala is one candidate that come with all the experiences and expertise required to reposition the WTO. Both President Buhari and Okonjo-Iweala deserve commendation for giving the world the opportunity towards correcting the distortions in the world trading system.

‘I am privileged to have interacted with Okonjo-Iweala during her 2011 Senate confirmation hearings as Minister of Finance as well as the in a 2013 negotiation between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government over the implementation of an agreement which led to closure of Universities for a long time. In both she was at her best. Not the least because she proudly wears Nigerian fabrics with a very unique fashionable sense that has been generating followers, as well drink West African Nescafe which she argues is as good as any out there.

‘Africa matters, not least because it remains the least developed continent but have a young and growing population that is willing to join the world. Equally African countries and indeed many other developing Countries have been responsible trading partners that give opportunity to others. They also seek more opportunities from others, and occasionally the two worlds may seem to differ in their views but Okonjo-Iweala is able to make the case for both. She is capable of energizing the World Trade Organisation and give confidence to all countries of the world that we shall be more prosperous together,’ Governor Bagudu said in the statement.