Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has congratulated the two-time Finance Minister of Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo – Iweala on her victory as the Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO).

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday, said Okonjo-Iweala’s victory as the first African woman to win the global international organization position came as a result of her hard work, resilience and dedication to duty.

The governor charged her to see her emergence and success as not only personal or for Nigerian, but that of the African continent as a whole while appreciating her for making the nation proud.

“We are very proud and confident that you will bring your wealth of experience and spheres of influence to bear towards repositioning the organization for greater results”, Abiodun stated.

Describing the victory as a well deserved one, the governor prayed for God’s wisdom for the newly elected Director General and wished her outstanding success in her new endeavours.

Abiodun, however, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his deft diplomatic support that ensured the success of the Nigerian candidate.

“This is also a diplomatic leap-forward for Nigeria. It is victory for all of us and good news that we should build upon for our country’s image,” he submitted in the statement.