From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Congratulatory messages have continued to pour in ‎for the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, with a Benin-based businessman, Moses Omo-Ikirodah saying Nigerians have full confidence in her appointment.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City yesterday, Moses Omo-Ikirodah said Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment is coming at a very difficult time due to the unfortunate COVID-19 global pandemic and urged the trailblazer to hit the ground running.

He said he was confident that she would bring her wealth of diplomatic experience in handling disputes among member nations.

“Her appointment never took Nigerians by surprise as we have witnessed the trajectory of her GLOBAL achievements which was well earned through hard work, patriotism, commitment, transparency, discipline, and integrity.

“Nigerians are confident that our own Dr. Okonjo Iweala would be an unbiased umpire in mediating in the United States, China Trade War, her diplomacy is needed to arbitrate disputes between trade member nations.

“As a disciplined two-time finance minister who spearheaded Nigeria’s famous debt relief, we are convinced that she would encourage the voice of Africa in global trade.

“There is a lot of work to do and she needs to start working from day one, indeed we never wished for a better personality than Dr. Okonjo Iweala”, the statement said.

Recall that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an economist and international development expert with over 30 years of experience, on Monday officially confirmed as the Director-General of the WTO, making history as the first female as well as African to lead the trade organization.‎