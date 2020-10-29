Romanus Okoye

Chairman of African Union, Pan African Private Sector Trade and Investment Committee (PAFTRAC), Professor Pat Utomi has described the possible emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO) as fantastic.

Utomi said the benefits are multifaceted. “Besides country pride, I think it will place her in a position to help guide the evolution of international trade in a way that will make exchange more just and also facilitate the expansion of participation by African countries,” he said.

“I congratulate her ahead and look forward to WTO extending its current partnership with PAFTRAC and AfreximBank to rapidly grow intra-African trade and aggregation across borders to scale up capacity to meet high volume demands that can be key to competitiveness in international trade.”