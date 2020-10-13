Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday has assured Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, that the country would explore every opportunity and deploy its entire energy to ensure that she becomes the Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala is one of the two candidates contesting for the top position of the multilateral institution.

Buhari gave the assurance when he received the former Managing Director (Operations) of the World Bank at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said she deserved more support to get the top job because of her profile and diligence in serving the country and the world.

“I assure you that we will do all that we can to ensure that you emerge as the Director General of WTO, not only because you are a Nigerian, but because you are a hardworking Nigerian. You deserve this,” he added.

The President assured Okonjo-Iweala that he would make more phone calls and send letters to some world leaders for more support.

“I did the same for Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for President of the African Development Bank. Both of you served the country under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). You are both highly qualified. We will continue to support you. I will immediately make those calls,” he assured her.

In her remarks, Okonjo-Iweala, a renowned development economist, thanked the President and his ministers, particularly the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment for supporting her staunchly.

“I feel very proud of Nigeria. I am getting so much support from you, Mr President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investments. The ministers have been working round the clock to ensure that I succeed,” she said.

The former Minister of Finance also appreciated ECOWAS leaders for their endorsement, mentioning in particular the outstanding contributions of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic and immediate past Chairman of ECOWAS as well as President Alhassane Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire.

She asked the President to “make one final push within the week to beat the Koreans and bring this to Nigeria by sending a few letters and placing telephone calls to some world leaders, and also thank others for their support.”