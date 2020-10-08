Uche Usim, Abuja

Former Finance Minister, dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo

Myung-hee are the two last candidates jostling for the highest office at the World Trade Organization (WTO). One of them is expected to win later today.

WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker, plans to formally announce the results to the institution’s delegates on Thursday morning in Geneva.

The global trade body based in Geneva selected the duo on Wednesday as the race got to the final lap.

According to Bloomberg, by advancing two women to the final round of the selection process, the WTO will likely have the first female Director-General in its 25-year history.

Okonjo-Iweala is a two-time Nigeria’s Finance Minister and one term as Foreign Affairs Minister. She has experience working at international governance bodies as a former managing director of the World Bank and as a chairman at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.

Yoo is South Korea’s Trade Minister. During her 25-year career in government, she has helped expand her country’s trade network through bilateral accords with the U.S., China and the United Kingdom.