Magnus Eze, Enugu

Apex Igbo socio-political and cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lauded the emergence of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

President General of the group, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in a statement, Wednesday, described her victory as a reward for excellence which she represented.

Nwodo said that the victory was uplifting as it came at the right time when Nigeria and her citizens were going through difficult times.

He said: “A Nigerian daughter emerging to lead such high global body at this time gives hope that the future is right if square pegs are put in square holes in the leadership in this country.”

Nwodo said that as the first female and African to occupy the exalted position, Okonjo-Iweala was making history which she rightly merited given her overwhelming credentials and track records locally and internationally.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering support that made her emergence a reality.

He further applauded the unity of purpose of African leaders that made the victory easy and deserving.

The Igbo leader congratulated Okonjo-Iweala, and prayed God to grant her mercy and the wisdom needed for her to excel in the new position.