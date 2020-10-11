South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria on her advancement to the third and final stage of the selection process for the position of the Director General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

in a series of tweets Ramaphosa said: “Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is a highly distinguished African, who has excelled in various public offices, in her native Nigeria, including responsibilities in the AU, and in numerous international assignments. At a time when international organisations need to be repurposed, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is the right person to reposition the WTO in order to be an effective instrument for facilitating a fair, just, equitable and rules-based trading system.

He encouraged all member states of the @_AfricanUnion to rally behind Dr. Okonjo-Iweala during the final round of nominations, which will see for the first time in the history of the WTO, the appointment of a female DG and one coming from the African continent.