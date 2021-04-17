By Steve Agbota

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Friday ranked Nigeria as the number one importer of commercial services in Africa in 2020. The data released by the Geneva-based international trade organisation, ranked Nigeria 25th commercial importer in the world, but the first in Africa followed by Egypt, which was ranked 28th in the world.

While Egypt and Morocco made the list of world exporters led by the United States, Nigeria was conspicuously absent in the global commercial exporters’ list. The US also ranked first in the commercial importers’ list followed by China, United Kingdom and Japan; while US, UK, China and India topped the exporters’ list. WTO noted that preliminary estimates were based on quarterly statistics.”