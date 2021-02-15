From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has hailed the confirmation of former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The caucus in a statement by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Monday, stated that the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as DG of the WTO ‘has reinforced global confidence in her competence and proficiency.’

The caucus charged Okonjo Iweala to, as usual, hit the ground running and bring to bear her skills, connections and wealth of experience in the onerous task of leading the WTO at this trying period.

The lawmakers implored the new WTO boss to give special attention on Africa and the developing world, especially in the face of economic recession, which has been worsened by the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Indeed, the election of Dr Okonjo-Iweala to head the WTO is well-deserving, given her huge experience, competence, commitment and track record of performance in global finance and economy as evinced in her successes as Nigeria’s minister of finance, Managing Director of the World Bank and various other international development bodies.

‘We commend the global community for having confidence in Dr Okonjo Iweala and particularly, the United States President, His Excellency Joe Biden, for the unwavering support given to her by his administration, which is clearly in recognition of Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s competence.

‘In the same vein our caucus commends the understanding and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by the South Korean trade minister, Yoo Myung-hee, in withdrawing from the race; another loud testament to Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s suitability for the task ahead,’ the opposition lawmakers stated.