Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rally other African leaders to support the emergence of former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next director general of the World Trade Organisation(WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala, who is also a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Managing Director of the World Bank is vying for the position of DG of WTO for the period of 2021-2025.

The House also urged the Federal Government to interface with the governments of Kenya and Egypt to get their candidates to step down from the contest of the WTO DG in the spirit of African “oneness and reciprocity “.

The Green chamber, while unanimously endorsing the candidature of Okonjo-Iweala for the WTO top job, urged the Pan African parliament to follow suit.

It equally commended the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of heads of state and governments for their “strong”endorsement and support for the former finance minister,

This followed the adoption of motion entitled ” in support for Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of the World Trade Organisation( WTO), sponsored by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, at Tuesday’s plenary.