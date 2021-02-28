The heads of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) announced on 26 June the rollout of an improved and expanded digital tool, the Global Trade Helpdesk, that will help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) gain access to trade data and take advantage of new market opportunities.

The online platform (www.globaltradehelpdesk.org), originally launched at the WTO’s 11th Ministerial Conference in 2017, provides businesses with a wide range of information needed to analyse and trade with prospective markets, from up-to-date trade statistics to information on tariffs and regulatory requirements and export potential analysis.

The updated Global Trade Helpdesk — launched on MSMEs Day — has expanded data coverage and offers a better user experience. It also includes information on temporary trade restrictions introduced in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Other additions to the platform include a new business directory, resources to help small businesses protect intellectual property rights, and online resources to help MSMEs develop their trade and market analysis skills. Users can also compare export potential opportunities across various target markets. The platform is now available in Russian as well as in Arabic, English, French and Spanish.

In their joint statement, WTO Director-General, Roberto Azevêdo, UNCTAD Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi and ITC Executive Director ad interim Dorothy Tembo declared: “As the leaders of organisations concerned with global trade and inclusive growth, we commit to continue working closely together to ensure that firms have access to the timely and relevant trade and market information they need to make effective decisions in a rapidly changing global market.”