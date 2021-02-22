From Fred Itua, Abuja

A women advocacy group under the aegis of Coalition of Women in Political Advocacy (COWIPA) has assured the newly appointed director general of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will perform excellently well in her new office.

The group in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend noted that the appointment of the former finance minister is a step in the right direction, assuring that the new appointee has the capability and capacity to deliver in her new assignment.

According to a statement signed by the convener of the group and president, Association of Aliwe Daughters, Irene Awunah; co-convener and executive director, Agba Foundation RQII Igede Women Forum, Amb. Esther Ogaero, and Chief Executive Officer, Ene-Eco Integrated Systems, Ene Cynthia Ogbe, the enviable credentials of the former minister speak for her.

“Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, scaling the ranks to the number 2 position of managing director, operations. She also served two terms as finance minister of Nigeria under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan respectively,” it quoted.

The statement also noted that “she was the first woman to serve as the country’s finance minister, the first woman to serve in that office twice, and the only finance minister to have served under two different presidents. In 2005, Euromoney named her global finance minister of the year.”

In a related development, the SouthEast SouthSouth Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) has commended Nigerians, Africans and the global community for the historic honour in endorsing “their most celebrated development phenomena” as the substantive DG of WTO.

In a statement by the Group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Collins Steve Ugwu and signed by the President, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, they said the whole world by finally upholding this intellectual exemplar as the best for the job, has effectually opened a new page of inclusion with a resounding echo of fairness dictated by merit.

Indeed, Dr Okonjo-Iweala as a highly networked development expert, and a cultural torchbearer with her super scenic Nigerian dress, brings to the table a treasure base of experience, capacity and resolve that will impact the relevance the World Trade Organisation critically deserves.

“We are as proud of her professional peerage as the world unanimously pronounced, and therefore certain that her nimble mind will not only unveil a performance momentum that will deliver her full weight in value, but complete with the brilliant fragrance of her signature competence.”

While wishing her well, we request for her the continued sustainable support of all men and women of goodwill as she settle to do the job she sought and the world emphatically obliged her.