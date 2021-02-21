From Fred Itua, Abuja

A women advocacy group under the aegis of Coalition of Women in Political Advocacy (COWIPA) has assured the newly appointed director general of World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will perform excellently well in her new office.

The group in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend noted that the appointment of the former finance minister is a step in the right direction, assuring that the new appointee has the capability and capacity to deliver in her new assignment.

According to the statement signed by the convener of the group and president, Association of Aliwe Daughters, Irene Awunah; co-convener and executive director, Agba Foundation RQII Igede Women Forum, HRM Amb. Esther Ogaero, and Chief Executive Officer, Ene-Eco Integrated Systems,

Ene Cynthia Ogbe, the enviable credentials of the former minister speak for her.

“Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, scaling the ranks to the number 2 position of managing director, operations. She also served two terms as finance minister of Nigeria under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan respectively,” it quoted.

The statement also noted that “she was the first woman to serve as the country’s finance minister, the first woman to serve in that office twice, and the only finance minister to have served under two different presidents. In 2005, Euromoney named her global finance minister of the year.”

The group thus stressed that “considering her enviable credentials, there is no doubt that she will perform excellently well.”

Other signatories to the statement included Dr. Send Caroline Mbafan Ekpendu; Princess Hetty Akaakar of Soroptimist International Makurdi; HRH Priscilla Iortyer; President Benue Virtuous Women For Atiku (BVWA), Hajia Habiba Ajana;

Executive Director Benue Women in Politics Initiative, Comrade Iwuese Yashi; Barr Member Adiguve–Young Women in Politics; and Founder, Mbagbaange women association Benue state, Chief Mrs Tilley Adanyi Iveren Priscilla.

