Nigeria Table Tennis star Aruna Quadri continued his impressive performance at the ongoing World Table Tennis contender competition in Durban, South Africa as he cruised into the quarter-final, BSNSports.com.ng understands.

The African champion on Friday defeated Chinese star Sun Wen in the Round of 32 to set up a clash against France’s youngster Felix Lebrun.

The 16-year-old French International pushed the Nigerian to the limit before he finally succumbed 3-2 at the end.

He won the first set 11-3 before Aruna came back to clinch the second set 11-6.

Lebrun stunned Aruna again in the 3rd set 12-10 before the Nigeria sensation proved his mettle to win the final 2 sets 15-13, 11-5.