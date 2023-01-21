Portuguese youngster Marcos Freitas is still on cloud nine after edging out Nigeria’s table tennis star Aruna Quadri in Doha, BSNSports.com.ng report.

Freitas surprised all the bookmakers when he defeated the African champions 3-1 in the first round of the World Table Tennis contender in Doha.

The Portuguese acknowledged how tough Aruna was but was excited that he came out victorious in the game.

“The victory feels good. I knew it would be a tough match as he was the 2nd seed, so I’m very happy to start with a win. I have played Aruna several times before, but that was a long time ago and I didn’t know how this match would go.

I made a bad start and didn’t play very well in the first game, but I found my rhythm and played better. I hope that I can keep going in this event and tomorrow is another day”, he said.