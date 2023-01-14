The quarter-final games of the World Table Tennis contender went down in Durban, South Africa and it was a game to forget for Nigeria’s star Aruna Quadri, BSNSports.com.ng understands.

Aruna started the competition in an impressive version beating the Chinese star player Sun Wen in the round of 32.

He also defeated France’s youngster Lebrun 3-2 in the round of 16 to set up a quarter-final clash against Ukrainian star Yaroslav Zhumudenko.

Yaroslav proved too much for Aruna with an emphatic 3-0 win.

The breakdown of the result shows that the Ukrainian dominated Aruna 11-8, 11-7, and 11-3