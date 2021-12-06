Quadri Aruna continues his historic run at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals in Singapore, beating world No. 8 Liang Jingkun of China 3-1 (7-11, 11-1, 14-12, 11-5) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Aruna is playing in Singapore, on the back of an historical outing at the world championships in Houston, where he became the first African to reach the quarterfinals of the world table tennis championships and the first African to rise up to No.13 in the world.

Going into the match, Aruna trailed Jingkun 0-2 on head to head from losses to the Chinese at the 2018 Korean Open and the World Team Cup in 2019 but he successfully got his pound of flesh early on Sunday morning. “I kept fighting and I did not give up. I tried my best and it worked out for me in the end. I also think it’s my positive mindset that made me do well too,” said Aruna.

“I’m very happy and excited, I think I’m just so lucky in this match, everyone is so tired from the championships in Houston and I can see he is tired also. I kept my cool, and it actually worked for me. I put several balls to the table and he made a lot of errors,” he added.

