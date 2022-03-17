Nigeria table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, has expressed his disappointment following his defeat in the WTT Global tournament in Singapore, BSNsports.com.ng gathered.

Aruna started the tournament strongly before losing out to Ma Long 3-1(4-11, 11-5, 6-11, 9-11) in the round of 32.

Aruna said he was disappointed about the outcome of the game though he admitted that he played against a better opponent.

He further said he has shifted his focus to the next tournament in Doha and remained optimistic about the future competition.

“In the first set, I don’t understand what was going on but in the second set I tried to calm down and make a positive change and it worked.

“He was so strong in the third set, though I fought hard it was too late and in the last set it was always the same I was coming from behind, it was an easy ball in the last set but I missed it.”

“I was disappointed but I’m happy about my performance.”

“Ma Long has a better coach and he has more experience. I was playing alone today but I didn’t get intimidated I was just playing my own game and trying to be myself as much as possible but in the end, he was much better.”

“I’m looking forward to Doha but I will be flying back home to take some rest with family and we see how it goes in Doha, I’m always optimistic,” he concluded.