It was a good start for Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri as WTT Global enter the main draw in Singapore, BSNsports.com.ng can report.

The men’s singles in the main draw started on Friday and it was a good outing from Germany’s Aruna who overcame hard fighting Korea’s LEE Sangsu

The game played on table 2 was the cynosure of all the spectators as both players gave a good account of themselves but in the end, it was Aruna that prevailed.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .