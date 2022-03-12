It was a good start for Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri as WTT Global enter the main draw in Singapore, BSNsports.com.ng can report.
The men’s singles in the main draw started on Friday and it was a good outing from Germany’s Aruna who overcame hard fighting Korea’s LEE Sangsu
The game played on table 2 was the cynosure of all the spectators as both players gave a good account of themselves but in the end, it was Aruna that prevailed.
The game ended 3-2 (13-11, 9-11, 7-11, 11-6, 8-11) as he proceeds to the round of 32.
After having it difficult in Muscat, Aruna is hoping to bounce back strongly in Singapore.
