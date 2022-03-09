Few days after surviving a ghastly car accident, Nigeria table tennis star, Funke Oshonaike, has emerged victorious at the ongoing WTT Global tournament in Singapore, BSNsports.com.ng can report.
Oshonaike showed the reason she is regarded as one of the most respected female players in the game by beating the home girl Pearlyn Koh in a straight-set.
She bests her 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-8) to progress into the next qualifying round where she will compete against Hungarian Leonie Hartbrich.
After the game, she was excited about the outcome and said she just want to enjoy the moment.
“I have another chance, and I just want to enjoy the moment,” she says.
For the first time in the history of the game, men and women champions will get an equal amount of pay.
