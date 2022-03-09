Few days after surviving a ghastly car accident, Nigeria table tennis star, Funke Oshonaike, has emerged victorious at the ongoing WTT Global tournament in Singapore, BSNsports.com.ng can report.

Oshonaike showed the reason she is regarded as one of the most respected female players in the game by beating the home girl Pearlyn Koh in a straight-set.

She bests her 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-8) to progress into the next qualifying round where she will compete against Hungarian Leonie Hartbrich.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

After the game, she was excited about the outcome and said she just want to enjoy the moment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I have another chance, and I just want to enjoy the moment,” she says.

For the first time in the history of the game, men and women champions will get an equal amount of pay.