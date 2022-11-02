Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has dropped a position down in the latest World Table Tennis rankings released by the body on Tuesday morning, following Aruna’s poor performances in recent world events.

The 34-year-old dropped from 14th position in the previous world rankings to 15th position in the world with 1745 as the points accumulation.

The drop is a direct result of Aruna’s poor performances at the WTT championship in Macao and WTT Cup finals in China. Aruna crashed out in the first round of both tournaments in the space of two weeks.

Meanwhile, he remains the highest ranking African player in the world.