From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University Wukari Professor Jude Samani Rebo has appealed to the Federal Government to ensure speedy completion of the construction of Ibi bridge project in Taraba state.

Rebo who made the appeal on Monday while speaking to newsmen in Wukari local government area of the state noted that the early completion of the bridge would enhance movement of visiting lecturers to the university.

He observed that absence of the bridge had served as a major impediment in boosting manpower for the university as most visiting lecturers are afraid of using the alternative route to the school for security concerns and urged the contractors handling the project to expedite action towards early completion of the project.

The vice chancellor who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for awarding such a viable project in the area however, noticed the slow pace in the execution of the Ibi bridge project, entertaining fears for the possible abandoning of the project

” I must first and famous commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the award of this viable project. This project is very strategic both security and economic wise to this university in particular and communities around this area. The early completion of the Ibi bridge will attract visiting lecturers from Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and Bauchi among many other locations.

“And this will go along way in boosting the academic manpower for the university as well as economic fortunes of the area. Although I have observed that work on the bridge is not moving fast, sending jitters for possible abandoning of the project which was a common practice in the past. I equally appeal to both the Federal government and the contractor handling the job to ensure that the completion of the work is speedy,” he said.

Our correspondent who visited the site of the project reports that though the contractors are in site with equipment, not significantly noticeable progress is going on with the project from a layman’s point of view.