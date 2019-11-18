Chairman and founder of the most magnificent golf course in the West African sub-region, the Smokin Hills Golf Resort in Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, Chief Michael Ade Ojo has expressed satisfaction with the standard of play by the golfers at the recently concluded 16th edition of the annual Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Memorial Gol tournament in Ilara Mokin.
Chief Ade Ojo, an avid golf pundit while speak- ing weekend at the gala night climaxing the 16th edition of the tournament, took time out to extol the virtues of his late wife who passed on 16 years ago and also spoke of his plans to make Ilara Mokin and indeed, Ondo state so endearing to visitors at first visit.
“Life is not worth living if one does not have anything to be remembered for. The woman in whose honour this tournament is organized was everything a woman wants to be. Beyond being a wife, she was a dutiful mother to her children and a compassionate boss to her colleagues. She was the silent force behind various successes of the Group and a mentor to her colleagues. Great lives like hers never go out, they go on.
