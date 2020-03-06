Rita Okoye

The first leg of Midem African Tour 2020, which took place at Freeme Space, Nike Art Gallery Road, Lekki, Lagos on February 25, has been described as a success.

Now in its third year and hosted by OAP Uche Agbai (Sensei Uche), the forum was attended by music industry stakeholders, tech professionals, entertainment lawyers, talent managers and other entertainment industry practitioners.

Themed: ‘The State of the Nigerian Music Industry Today and its Evolution From Past Years’, the four-session forum started with Midem Sales Director, Javier Lopez giving an overview of Midem’s goal and its reach from Africa to Cannes, France.

Aside exploring the theme, other topics discussed included rights management, digital distribution, and facts about digital music consumption in Africa. In addition, a live 52-minute Skype question and answer session was held with Grammy Award-winning Haitian rapper, Wyclef Jean.

The second leg of the tour held in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday, February 28.