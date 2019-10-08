Manufacturer of the X-Pression brand of hair attachments and weave-on, Solpia Nigeria Limited has raised alarm over the proliferation of fake X-Pression hair products in the Nigeria market.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Sales Manager, Solpia Nigeria, Mr. Shola Oduwole, said the presence of the fake operators has caused adverse effects on the company.

Oduwole, who said his company is more concerned about the adverse effect of fake products on consumers, hinted that the activities of fake operators have caused his company loss of funds as a result of the purchase of the fake X-pression products by unsuspicious consumers, thereby causing customers’ dissatisfaction, adding that most importantly was the health hazards some of these fake X-Pression braids posed to the users.

Also speaking, Ihedioha Okechukwu, marketing executive, lamented that the presence of fake X-Pression hair products in the market portends grave danger to the company and its teeming consumers across the globe, who have put their confidence in the genuine X-Pression brand which had, in the past, served them good quality products that would not be harmful to them.

“The X-Pression brand is the number one in synthetic hair extension, not just in Nigeria but across the globe where our braids such X-Pression Ultra Braid, X-Pression Rich Braid and X-Pression Super Braid have remained dominant in the market. This dominance has, however, become somewhat a blessing and also a source of concern for us. Indeed, the global market popularity of X-Pression brand has birthed a new challenge for our company; it has made our X-Pression products very attractive to fakers both from within Nigeria and abroad, especially in China”, Okechukwu added.

While educating the public on how not to fall victim to fake X-Pression, the Marketing Manager, Mrs. Grace Ejikeme said most of these fake products can easily be identified by observing certain abnormalities on the packaging.

Ejikeme who stressed that some unscrupulous and greedy businessmen ion Nigeria and China are responsible for these importing fake and substandard X-Pression products into the country and distributing them across markets in the country.