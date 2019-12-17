Merit Ibe

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), yesterday, held its 2019 LAIF awards, with X3M Ideas clinching the grand prix of the day.

Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) awards, which is a prestigious award in the marketing community, took place in Lagos.

The event, organised annually by the the association in recognition of creativity and innovation in the industry, had as its theme “Tori Tori of LAIF: Our stories, to the world.”

The LAIF awards, which is the brainchild of the association, saw 22 advertising agencies receive awards in different categories.

X3M Ideas won three gold, two silver and five bronze medals. The agency was also awarded the overall Grand Prix award for its animated TV commercial, “DStv Step Up and Boost.”

Noah’s Ark had 21 medals, comprising five gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals. Other winners were DDB Lagos with three gold, four silver and seven bronze medals; SO&U with three gold, five silver and three bronze medals; Isobar with two gold, three silver and three bronze medals and BBDO with two gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

7even Interactive won one gold, six silver and four bronze medals; Ogilvy Nigeria got one gold, four silver and one bronze medals; Leo Burnett claimed one gold, three silver and four bronze medals.