Rita Okoye

Creator of the AfroMando sounds, Xaki Edward has just released his much talked about Extended Play (EP) titled Afromando EP (The Genesis).

The seven-track EP which was recently dropped and already gaining massive attention and airwaves boasts of great songs like sample, Genuine, Slowly, Wine Me, 18, Yanga and Kiss Me.

“Afromando is a an Afro-music series that defines my sounds. My true connection with my roots. It also marks the beginning of the journey of my self discovery and actualization The EP series is an intercontinental music dish that will be served from different continents mixed with Naija flavor. I am the new wave from the North, as a Sabon-Gari breed,” he claimed.

Xaki Edward also revealed that a promotional tour would come through after the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing his concern on dreaded virus and how it is affecting the entertainment industry, the multi-talented artiste said, “Music lives forever , there has been a lots of disease in the past and it has not wiped the whole world or wiped away music, so Coronavirus won’t! Let us all stay strong, pray and keep believing that this pandemic will end soon. The industry will bounce back and the economy will be stable again.”