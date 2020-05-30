Creator of Afromando sounds, Xaki Edward, has released his much-awaited Extended Play (EP) entitled, Afromando EP (The Genesis).

The seven-tracker, which is already gaining massive airplays, boasts of songs like Sample, Genuine, Slowly, Wine Me, 18, Yanga, and Kiss Me.

“Afromando is a an Afro music series that define my sounds. It’s my true connection with my roots. It also marks the beginning of my self-discovery journey and actualisation. The EP is an intercontinental music dish that will be served from different continents, mixed with Naija flavour. I am the new wave from the north, a Sabongari breed,” he stated.

Edward also revealed that he would embark on a promotional tour of the EP as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over.