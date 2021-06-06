Al Sadd coach Xavi stands by his decision not to accept an offer to return to Barcelona.

Xavi has been offered the job twice but, while the Spaniard admits that turning down his boyhood club was difficult, he felt it wasn’t the right moment.

“Fortunately or unfortunately I have said no to Barcelona twice, due to different circumstances, family, professional, contractual…,” he told La Vanguardia.

“And of course it was very difficult because I am a Barcelona fan, but it was not the [right] time.”

“Whatever comes will come, it will be evaluated and we will decide. [Offers] arrived years ago, but it was not the time. Barcelona came and it was not the time. There is no hurry.”