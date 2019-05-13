In its quest to go beyond banking in serving its customers better and impacting on their lives, Access Bank Plc has said it is looking to increase the current number of subscribers currently on its XclusivePlus platform to about 100,000 by December 2019.

The XclusivePlus, a premium subscription is an amazing lifestyle offering specifically designed to provide clients with exceptional service and exclusive privileges that they deserve.

Speaking on the propsition, Head, Consumer Proposition, Access Bank Plc, Dolapo Orelaja, explained that the Bank did a survey of what its customers want and discovered a rise in customer spend in the past few years for luxury travel, luxury experiences and luxury products, hence the introduction of the proposition.

Orelaja added that customers stand to benefit immensely once a customer gets upgraded to a visa signature card in which he or she would have access to 800 premium lounges globally, access to 36 exclusive lounges within Nigeria which are also located in branches or at the airport,free multi-trade travel insurance and medical assistance, free movie tickets monthly and quarterly.

According to her, the proposition which was launched in October 2018 now have 11,000 subscribers and the Bank is targeting a base of 100,000 subscribers by December 2019.

“This proposition was launched in October 2018 and as at today we have up to 11,000 customers who have subscribed to this proposition. so people are enjoying this offering and we keep growing and we want to ensure that our customers are being catered for and join this special benefit.

So we are deepening our relationship with our customers as this proposition is our own little way of adding value to our customers. Our vision for this proposition is to grow the base to 100,000 subscribers by December and i believe that we are going to exceed that number because with the merger, we will ensure our customers gets to partake in this proposition”. She said.