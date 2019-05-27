Affluent customers represent a conundrum for most financial institution providers in the sense that their revenue potential should be much better especially with the fact that these institutions target the unbanked and the underbanked. However, profit is typically compromised by high cost to serve, driven by the perceived need to respond to demands for higher service levels while utilising expensive personal financial advisors. However, new ways to exploit readily-available technologies offer the opportunity for forward-looking competitors to break the linkage between high service and high cost. The competitive landscape of the Affluent segment will be redrawn over the next few years as lenders adopt better and cheaper ways to serve these clients and disrupt the businesses of laggards, leaving them with leadership only in the high cost, low profit segment. This is why Access Bank Plc is providing a guaranteed banking experience or premium subscription designed to give its customers special privileges and the exceptional service they deserve as well as adding value through its XclusivePlus proposition. The innovation of this proposition started with the defunct Diamond Bank in 2018 due to the rise in customer spend in the past few years for luxury travel, luxury experiences and luxury products among the emerging affluent client segment. Speaking on the XclusivePlus Proposition, Karimont Tukur who spearheaded the Consumer banking segment at the defunct bank, noted that XclusivePlus is well positioned to further enhance their lifestyle and provide them with the most satisfying rewards. According to her, “XclusivePlus membership comes with an automatic card upgrade to the Diamond Visa signature naira debit card. Diamond Bank is the first bank in Nigeria to go to market with this card. This is a naira card with higher spend limits and enabled for international spend”. However, the narrative has changed after the defunct bank merged with Access Bank with the latter aiming to deepen its relationship with its existing and new customers.

The bank was recently awarded “Best Affluent Banking Initiative in West Africa 2019” at the prestigious Asian Banker Awards which held at Eko hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos. Speaking at the award ceremony, Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman, Asian Banker, said, “As you all know, the Excellence in Retail Financial Services Programme is probably the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent Award Programme for consumer financial services in the world. We evaluate more than 300 banks and non- bank retail financial service players in more than 42 countries in a thorough evaluation process every year.” “The programme also assesses all new players such as payments companies’ marketplace platforms and alternative financial services platform made possible by financial technology company’s (FINTECH) who are grate- fully contributing to the transformation of the retail financial services industry. Through this, we aim to capture the evolving competitive landscape and recognize outstanding players and initiatives, from which the industry can learn from to, improve consumer products, services and experience. The XclusivePlus proposition is one of such great initiatives in the financial service sector, and that is why we are recognizing the product today as “Best Affluent Banking Initiative in West Africa 2019” he concluded. While speaking to Daily Sun recently, Head, Consumer Propositions, Dolapo Orelaja, said that Access Bank Plc is targeting about 100,000 subscribers in its XclusivePlus platform, add- ing that the Bank believes the target would be exceeded given its recent merger with defunct Diamond Bank. “The XclusivePlus Proposition is a premium lifestyle offering specifically designed to provide our customers with the exceptional service and exclusive privileges that they deserve. It was launched in October 2018 and today has thousands of subscribers amounting to 11,000 who understand the value of the proposition.