By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Xejet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Sierra Leone to operate Regional and International flights from Lungi International Airport, Freetown.

Both parties have also agreed that the company may establish and operate a national carrier for Sierra Leone and work together to successfully execute the project to international standards.

The MoU was signed by Sierra Leone’s Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh M. Kallon on behalf of the Government and Emmanuel Iza for Xejet in the presence of Dr Rex Idaminabo (Consulting Associate) and Mr Floyd Davis Deputy Director SLCAA.

In attendance at the signing ceremony from the ministry of Transport and Aviation were, Mr Rex Bhonapha (Deputy Minister) the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr Alhassan Kondeh, Dr Adams Steven (Technical Adviser), Mr Hindolo Shiaka (Director of Transport) and Mr Macmond Kallon Policy Coordinator OPII-State House.

Xejet Aviation was set up to provide Air Transport Services in the areas of passenger, cargo, aircraft maintenance, and aviation training. Founded and run by a team of highly experienced technocrats with experience in airline operation.

