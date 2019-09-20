Peter Anosike

Deputy National Chairman (South), of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Uchenna Okogbuo, has commended the Air Peace Airline chairman, Allen Onyema, for bringing out an air plane, Boeing 777 for evacuation of Nigerians who are facing persecution in South Africa.

He said the gesture showed the Air Peace boss is a patriot, adding that such people deserve national award and not politicians who stashed money abroad but cannot lend a helping hand at times like this.

Okogbuo said Onyema should know that, if the Federal Government failed to recognise his patriotism, he has won the heart of millions of Nigerians, adding that God would also bless him immensely for his sacrifice.

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance in particular and Nigerians in general appreciate the sacrifice of Air Peace Airline Chairman, Onyema by bringing out one of his planes for the evacuation of Nigerians who are helpless and stranded in South Africa free of charge.

“I want to say he is an unusual Nigerian because it is this type of situation that most Nigerians in transport business would like to exploit to make quick money. Recall what happened in 1993 during the Chief MKO Abiola crisis. We are of the strong opinion that the Federal Government should honour him with a national award to encourage him and appreciate his service to his father land so other people can emulate him,” he said.