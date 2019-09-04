Ben Dunno, Warri



The Shoprite at the Delta Mall, Effurun near Warri in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State has been shut down due to fear of possible reprisal attack by aggrieved residents over Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Also affected were various MTN outlets in the entire Warri area and its environs that remained closed for business all through as a result of panic by the staff.

As at the time of filing this report, armed security personnel, especially men and officers from the Warri Area Command were seen at the premises of the mall keeping vigil at the premises.

These reactions were coming barely 24hours after Tuesday’s attack and looting of some Shoprite outlets in Lagos.

A visit to the mall revealed that the entire place was under lock and key while additional security measures were being stationed around the mall premises to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

A sales representative who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were asked to return home upon resumption of work on Wednesday morning till further notice.

Our source said the management of Shoprite promised to reopen once tension over the xenophobic attacks cleared.

Our correspondent who visited the Effurun Roundabout to observe if business activities would open as they did on Tuesday, was turned back by armed security men comprising soldiers and mobile policemen at the entrance gate.

The security agents also declined to speak to our correspondent on why they were drafted to the premises.

It was also not clear how long the closure would be as there was no management staff on the ground to speak on the development.

Unconfirmed report has it that the Shoprite in Asaba, the Delta State, had also been closed down with security also beefed up.

However, some youths were seen hanging around both entrances of the Effurun Shoprite possibly waiting for any loophole to launch an attack.