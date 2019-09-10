Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Senior Pastor of the Awaiting the Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Akure, Adewale Giwa has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to offer victims of xenophobic attack in South Africa automatic jobs in Nigeria.

This, the cleric said will go a long way in making life comfortable for them.

The Christian cleric said the gesture would also go a long way at encouraging other Nigerians in South Africa to make up their minds and return home.

About 400 Nigerians are said to have returned to the country following the Federal Government’s directive that all victims of xenophobia are free to return.

However, Giwa said, “The Federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari should please offer automatic jobs to all the victims of xenophobic attack in South Africa.

“You cannot just ask someone to come home without making sure that they have something tangible to do to feed their family members.

“We all know that this government is still struggling to provide jobs for the people at home, but the case of our people in South Africa should be treated accordingly.

“I am appealing to the federal government to make them happy. Those with educational qualifications should be given automatic jobs while those who don’t have educational qualifications should be empowered.

“The world is watching and waiting to see how the government would compensate them,” he added.