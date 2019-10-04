Governor Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday, officially received 91 indegens who returned from South Africa following xenophobic attacks.

Receiving the returnees at the Government House, Owerri, the governor pledged to properly reintegrate the returnees into the society so that they can forge ahead positively with their lives.

He announced that a committee had been inaugurated to look into the plight of the returnees.

Special Assistant on Information and Advocacy, Adaora Onyechere said the topped the list in number of minors among the returnees.

She said of the 91 returnees, 45 were profiled as minors.

Onyechere said the governor in collaboration with the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NDC) has planned the rehabilitation of the returnees through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). She said funds and skill acquisition training would be provided to assist the returnees.

She also thanked the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Anthony Obinna, for receiving the returnees at the Asumpta Cathedral , Owerri.

Meanwhile, Ihedioha has said that the state through the genuine and proactive efforts of his administration is gradually regaining its pride of place as one that holds bright future for its youths and citizens.

He urged the youths to emulate role models who through the ingenuity and accomplishments, have left lasting legacies in history for humanity.

Governor Ihedioha gave the charge at the 9th Chief Emeka Anyaoku Lecture Series on Good Governance, enjoined youths to encourage themselves for a better tomorrow.

He described Chief Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, as a role model, great mobilizer and an accomplished Nigerian with exceptional leadership pedigree.

The governor maintained that as the nation marches into another decade of developmental strides, there was the need for youths to emulate Chief Anyaoku on good governance becomes pertinent.

He thanked Anyaoku for finding Imo worthy to host the event, saying “at a period we are rekindling the Imo spirit again; at a period we are envisioning a new Imo and at a period we are getting our hope back. Today, I am happy to say that Imo is coming back to life again.”