Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There are strong indications that the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa and the deplorable security situation across the country will occupy the front burner as the House of Representatives resumes plenary after its two months recess.

Chairman, House Committee, Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, who confirmed to our correspondent, yesterday, that the Green Chamber will resume plenary today, said the lawmakers will give priority to pressing national issues.

“The speaker inspected the chamber to ensure everything was in place for our resumption on Tuesday (today)

“Like any other nation, our challenges are more than one, yet some will be prioritised by the House of Representatives on our list of preference in view of its urgency and importance to national unity, peace and progress.

“Various reports will be analysed and resolutions will be reached, which will be immediately communicated to Nigerians were absolutely necessary.

“ We are ready to push the nation building agenda to the next level. We are resuming as a formidable united house.”

The House had mooted the idea of holding an emergency session last week over the South African attacks, but shelved the idea, expressing satisfaction with steps already taken by the Federal Government over the issues.

Daily Sun gathered that with the resumption of plenary today, the xenophobic attacks might come up for debate, as some lawmakers are gearing-up to bring the matter before the House through motions.