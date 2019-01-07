We are very good at pointing fingers. But while we point one, the other four point back at us. We are also very good at not learning from history. We expect change especially at the political front, yet we don’t do things that will bring about that change. For instance, the Oba of Lagos recently dabbled in partisan politics. He reportedly said no party outside the All Progressives Congress (APC) would rule Lagos. He said a similar thing in 2015 in the heat of the campaign in that year’s general election. Not only that, he threatened that the Igbo in Lagos would perish in the lagoon if they failed to support the APC in that election. Many men of conscience condemned the Oba’s statement. I wrote a piece in The Union of April 24, 2015, where I highlighted the Oba’s statement and similar actions portraying us in bad light. From time to time, I will revisit such interventions to remind us that we don’t learn from history. As it was in 2015, so it is now. The piece is republished below:

Emmanuel Sithole was from Mozambique. He lay helpless that fateful Saturday, April 18, 2015. His attackers had no sympathy. They hit and stabbed him many times. The man died before any medical help could come his way. Seven other people were killed. Some others escaped death but their attackers looted their shops. The only crime they committed was that they were foreigners living in South Africa. They call it xenophobia – intense dislike or fear of foreigners or strangers. I call it barbarism.

It is a familiar phenomenon in South Africa. They once threw two Senegalese and a Mozambican off a moving train in that former apartheid enclave. In 2000, two Nigerians were among those who died in another xenophobic attack. The current cruel attack was reportedly precipitated by the Zulu king, Goodwill Zwelithini, who was said to have called on foreigners to go home.

Different versions of this idiocy exist in different parts of the world. In the United States, an African-American woman was recently elected as mayor of a small town of Parma, Missouri. Tyrus Byrd, who was sworn in last week, was said to have beaten the incumbent, Randall Ramsey, to become the first African-American woman to be so elected. But soon after the election, police officers, and many other top officials of the city resigned en masse citing ‘safety concerns’. Is this really about safety, or irrational dislike of the black woman?

Here in Nigeria, we face variegated forms of xenophobia. The Igbo appear to be the worst hit. Many a times, they are attacked and their shops looted in different parts of the North. The pogrom against them in 1966 resulted in a 30-month civil war that led to the killing of millions of Nigerian citizens.

Since the war ended in 1970, the Igbo have been fighting to be reintegrated into the Nigerian society. They leave their home states and move to other states where they establish businesses and build houses. But, sometimes, their host communities antagonise them and make them realise that they are visitors. For instance, some landlords in Lagos refuse to rent their property to Igbo for reasons best known to them.