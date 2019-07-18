Chinenye Anuforo

The management of MTN Nigeria Wednesday directed its staff to stay away from headquarters in Lagos to protect workers from planned picketing by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and some other youth-based groups.

Sources at the telecommunications company said on Wednesday morning that the company received a letter from the organisations informing it of the planned picketing.

“Right now, I am talking to you from my house. They told us to stay at home because they are scared that the picketing might turn violent.

“The last time that the NLC guys came, some staff sustained injuries and they want to avoid that at the moment.

“We might still go but they want to monitor the situation first.”

The students associations are displeased about the killings of Nigerians in South Africa and had planned to protest at South African businesses.

There have been recorded cases of Nigerians losing their lives in xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The latest record of a Nigerians who lost their life in South Africa is Elizabeth Ndubisi-Chukwu, the deputy director-general of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), who was killed in her hotel room.

As at 12pm, the company had however dispatched buses to pick up staff so that normal activities could resume.

Meanwhile the MTN Group yesterday, announced the appointment of Yolanda Cuba as Group Chief Digital and Fintech Officer.

Yolanda will join the MTN Group Executive Committee reporting to the Group CEO, Rob Shuter. In this role, she will lead the Group’s strategic expansion of financial services and digital solutions efforts and transformation into a digital operator.

Yolanda brings extensive telecommunications and leadership experience to MTN Group. She joins MTN Group from Vodacom, where she served as Chief Officer of Strategy and M&A. She was previously the CEO of Vodafone Ghana for a three-year period, a role that saw her emerge Telecom CEO of the Year in 2018.

“This role gives me the opportunity to drive digital innovation and financial inclusion across the Group’s vast footprint. I’m really looking forward to the new challenge and being part of the MTN leadership team”, said Yolanda.

Rob Shuter said, “We are very pleased to bring an executive of Yolanda’s calibre into MTN Group. Yolanda is a highly qualified and experienced executive, with a unique combination of operational telecommunications experience as well as finance, financial services and digital skills. I am confident that Yolanda’s leadership will place us in good stead as we intensify our efforts to build a digital ecosystem and scale our fintech offering across our markets”.

Under Yolanda’s leadership, MTN will continue to progressively grow the fintech and digital opportunities in Africa as we see these areas as major drivers of our BRIGHT growth strategy.