Tony John, Port Harcourt, Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja, Ben Duno, Warri, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha and Chinenye Anuforo

Business in most South African enterprises across Nigeria remained shut yesterday over security concerns as Nigerians continued to protest recent killing and harrasment of their citizens living in South Africa by hoodlums in parts of the country.

Reports from across the country showed that more MTN and Shoprite offices and outlets in parts of the country were closed indefinitely and staff ordered to stay off duty for fear of fresh attacks on the facilities.

The latest developments came after pockets of protests in Abuja, and Lagos around South African-owned businesses on Tuesday left some shops looted, in reprisal attacks against the killing of Nigerians. in South Africa.

Daily Sun correspondent in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, reports that South African telecommunications giant, MTN, offices were temporarily out of service yesterday, as agitated youths threatened to march on the facilities.

MTN offices at Oil Mill, Artillery, Waterlines and Garrison, along Aba Road, in the state capital, were out of service.

Customer who came to transact at the offices were prevented from accessing the buildings.

Efforts to speak to some of the staffers proved abortive. But, a staff, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said they were informed last night (Tuesday) not to come to work for fear that MTN offices in the state and staffers might be attacked, following similar incidents in some states on Tuesday.

He said they were also advised against wearing their official uniforms.

In Abuja, most of MTN offices remained closed as youth groups went on rampage.

Consequently, MTN and Shoprite’s offices and stores on getting wind of possible attacks on their facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shutdown their operations.

Youths in the FCT who were angered by persistent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa had early yesterday been mobilising for reprisal attacks on South African businesses in Abuja when the police intervened.

At the Lugbe Area of Airport Road which houses Shoprite Stores, youths were preparing to invade the facility when a team of over 50 policemen stormed the area to disperse them with tear gas.

This also caused a heavy traffic gridlock on some roads as vehicles were stopped from going to the airport area or vice versa. Also MTN offices near the NICON House in the city were under lock and key while policemen and other security agents kept watch at the building.

Nigerian youths who spoke to our reporter said were poised to attack the facilities in retaliation of days of riots in South Africa targeting foreign owned business including Nigerians.

Earlier on Tuesday the firm in a press statement said “the safety and security of our customers, staff and partners is our primary concern, MTN condemns any acts of prejudice and xenophobia” .

Nigeria is MTN biggest market with 58 million ussubscribers in 2018 and accounts for a third of South Africa Group’s core profit.

But one of the youths who spoke on the issue said they have decided to take their destiny in their hands since the Federal Government has refused to do something despite several appeals.

In Delta State, Shoprite outlet at the Delta Mall Effurun near Warri in Uvwie Local Government Area was shut for fear of reprisal attack by aggrieved residents Also closed yesterday were several MTN outlets in the entire Warri area and its environs due to concern by management that its staff might be attacked.

As at the time of filing this report armed security personnel, especially men and officers from the Warri Area Command were seen at the premises of the mall with instruction to keep 24 hours surveillance on all its facilities.

The security buildup came barely 24hours after Tuesday’s attack and looting of some Shoprite outlets in Lagos.

A visit to the mall yesterday evening revealed that entire place was under lock and key while additional security measures were being enforced around the mall premises to forestall breakdown of law and order.

A sales representative who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were asked to return home upon resumption of work on Wednesday morning and wait for further briefing.

Our source said the management of Shoprite promised to reopen once tension over the xenophobic attacks is doused.

In Onitsha, Anambra state, the management of Shoprite and MTN hurriedly closed their operations for fear of possible attack by angry Nigerians

Only Multichoice office along New Market Road Onitsha opened for business at the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation in Onitsha stated that some mobile policemen were stationed at the gate of Shoprite to turn back customers as only those identified asworkers were allowed into the premises of Shoprite along ABS Road while MTN office on Old Market Road was under lock with security men telling customers the offices remained closed.

Meanwhile angry youths protesting the killings of Nigerians in South Africa in the ongoing xenophobic attacks, burnt down one of the offices of MTN Nigeria, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Daily Sun gathered that the razed office was touched at about 11pm on Tuesday at Bodija, directly opposite Diamond Bank Building between Osuntokun Junction by Methodist Church Nigeria, Bodija Circuit headquarters.

But security agents were seen in the vicinity of the burnt office, while two officers of Oyo State Traffic Management Agency (OYSTMA) were also stationed at the office.

Other South African owned business premises in Ibadan, including Shoprite outlets at Ring Road, and Dugbe, Ibadan, were under lock and key for fear of more attacks. They outlets were allegedly partially looted by some people suspected to be hoodlums on Tuesday.

In Enugu there was increased police personnel and covert security personnel deployed in Shoprite mall along Enugu-Abakaliki Road; MTN office in Zik Avenue and MultiChoice office along Ogui road.

On Tuesday South African youths violence against foreign nationals, including Nigerians, in South Africa sparked nationwide outrage.