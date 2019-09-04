TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

South African GSM network, MTN in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, temporarily closed its offices for fear of attacks by youths, following the xenophobic violence in that country.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that MTN offices at Oil Mill, Artillery, Waterlines and Garrison, all along Aba Road, in the state capital, were closed.

It was observed that the offices were locked as customers were turned back from accessing the buildings.

The temporary closure, it was gathered, was not as a result of any violence, as Rivers was peaceful and the residents went about their respective businesses.

Efforts to speak to some of the staff proved abortive. But a staff, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said they were informed last night (Tuesday) not to come to work due to fears that MTN offices in the state and staff might be attacked, following such incidents in some states.

He said they were also advised against wearing their official uniforms.

“Meanwhile, the closure did not affect MTN services in Port Harcourt. As you may know, some businesses that are South African owned in Lagos and Ibadan were attacked yesterday,” the source disclosed.

Also, one of the three DSTV offices in the state capital was shut down due to security concerns.