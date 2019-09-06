Fielding questions from journalists on whether the participation of some Nigerians including the governors was not an af- front on the position of the Federal Government, Onyeama explained that the Governors may have arrived South Africa before the decision was taken.

Besides, he said that the WEF was not a South African event, rather a global forum but taking place in South Africa. “The World Economic Forum process has started a number of days ago and the Governors who are there had gone there ahead even before this whole issue materialized’’.