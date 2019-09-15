Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa, the Special Envoy of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has arrived Nigeria.

The envoy, according to the Acting South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, will deliver a special message to President Buhari.

“The SA (South Africa) special envoy has arrived and will meet with Mr President tomorrow at the Villa to deliver a message from President Ramaphosa,” Moroe told our correspondent.

Recall that President Ramaphosa, according to his spokesperson, Khusela Diko, dispatched three special envoys to seven African countries to deliver messages of pan-African unity and solidarity as a result of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The envoys will visit Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

Moroe’s statement read: “The Special Envoy of President Cyril Ramaphosa, former Minister of Energy, Mr Jeff Radebe, has arrived in Abuja to deliver a special message from President Ramaphosa to President Buhari. He is accompanied by the Special Advisor to President Ramaphosa, Dr Khulu Mbatha. This follows a visit to South Africa by the Special Envoy to President Buhari over a week ago.

“The purpose of the visit is to reaffirm the cordial bilateral relations between the two countries and recommit the two countries to their long-standing historical relations dating back to the apartheid era.

“To this end, we express and reiterate our appreciation for the support received during the days of apartheid. It is this relationship that should inspire us to work together and build a formidable continent. The visit takes place ahead of the state visit to SA by President Buhari in October 2019. The envoys are looking forward to fruitful engagements with Mr President. It is our desire that the outcomes of the engagements will further cement the already cordial relations between the two counties,” Moroe stated.