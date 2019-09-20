Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member representing Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency, Ajibola Muraina, yesterday, called on the 469 members of the National Assembly to donate a minimum of N100,000 to support Nigerians, who were recently evacuated from South Africa.

Muraina said part of the donation should go to the cabin crew of Air Peace who worked assiduously towards the evacuation, in appreciation of their efforts.

He commended the chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, for his patriotism.

“Since the National Assembly has given the lead in appreciating the return of the spirit of selflessness, being our brothers’ keepers and exhibiting milk of kindness, I humbly suggest that the National Assembly should demonstrate a further lead by example

“I suggest, most humbly, that the noble colleagues from the National Assembly should consider making token donations from their salaries (whatever amount they deem fit starting from N100,000) for the cabin crew of Air Peace that worked and continue to work without taking any allowance, Nigerians that have been evacuated back to Nigeria and those that may still further be evacuated

“This token may be useful for the evacuated Nigerians in whatever form. The cabin crew would also have been appreciated somehow

“This may signpost a new beginning of Nigerians demonstrating milk of kindness towards each other. If my colleagues can further lead in this respect, most other Nigerians of means all over the world may join the trail and with the twinkle of an eye what appears to be a very big problem may turn out a blessing not only for the evacuated Nigerians but for all Nigerians all over the world,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the House, yesterday, insisted that Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama ignored repeated invitations to interface with it over the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The House said since the legislature and executive arm of government were working together, it expected Onyeama to honour its invitations.

Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, stated this while answering questions from journalists in Abuja.

Kalu stated that the House took exception to claims by the minister that he was not invited by the parliament. He noted that the honourable thing was Onyeama to respond to the invitations of the House.

The House spokesman noted that the Green chamber is taking steps to put an end to disregard to House summons by heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).