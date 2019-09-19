Nigerian flutist, Omatshola Iseli, popularly known as `Tee Mac’ has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in solving the nation’s problems of unemployment and poverty.

He said the problems have created an unnecessary quest among youths to seek means of livelihood in other countries.

“Nigerians and nationals of other countries were caught up in the xenophobic attack in South Africa due to unemployment and the poor economy.

“The xenophobic attack by South Africans was instigated by its citizens’ jealousy of Nigerians and other nationals staying and working there. Due to the hardworking nature of Nigerians, they dominated virtually all businesses available in South Africa.’’

He said that he had been to most parts of South Africa and observed that Nigerians were doing well over there; they had practically taken over all businesses there.

“Nigerians are a hardworking people; that is the reason you see them in other countries solving one problem or the other. But they do not want to remain in their own country because it does not look promising to them. The Federal Government must wake up and make sure that solving problems of unemployment, poverty, power outage, and security are its priorities. When these problems are tackled, we will have the capacity to retain our own hardworking and intelligent citizens and develop our economy,” he said.

Iseli said that as a well-travelled entertainer, he had observed that the bulk of professionals Nigeria has are based in other countries.