Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Supo Ayokunle, has said the xenophobia in South Africa is a sign of illiteracy and the nonsense must stop.

In an interview with Daily Sun in Ibadan, yesterday, he said the spirit that was behind apartheid and racism is the same spirit behind xenophobia.

“The way forward is for our government to be more diplomatic in handing this matter and be more decisive. There are so many steps that the government can take. “One, if all these diplomatic moves do not work, they can withdraw our envoy from South Africa, and send away their envoy.

“If they start to attack us, they can nationalise their economic facilities here. All their companies can close up, if government can give that order, because they have a lot of economic interests here in Nigeria.

“Apart from the Shoprite people are attacking, which we are begging people not to do so again, they own the MTN, which is the largest mobile carrier or line provider here in Nigeria. They have here the DSTV, which is actually in every home in Nigeria, and other facilities.

“So, if Nigerians are trading and making lawful businesses in South Africa, what right has anybody to go and be attacking them? South Africa cannot be an island to itself.

“International migration is legitimate migration. If these Nigerians entered South Africa legally, and they were permitted to trade, why are you attacking their businesses? It is a sign of illiteracy. This type of nonsense must stop. Our government must be more decisive, and protect our citizens wherever they are located on the globe,” he said.

On the reprisal attack in Nigeria, Ayokunle said: “I will not encourage reprisal attack. Two wrongs don’t make a right. If the government of South Africa is serious, they would have acted more decisively against the people perpetrating such crime.

“Xenophobic attack is criminal. It should not be allowed in the 21st century. People should be more educated than that. It is a sign of illiteracy. When you don’t have proper education, no matter how educated you are, if it is not proper, it is an illiteracy.”

Meanwhile, Ondo State Government has ordered the deployment of security personnel to Shoprite and MTN offices to prevent those protesting the xenophobia attack on Nigerians in South Africa from attacking the facilities.

Acting Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who gave the directive in Akure yesterday, said the deployment was sequel to the report that some people might attack the conglomerate in Akure, the state capital.

To this end, armed policemen have moved to Shoprite gate in Alagbaka area of Akure. The policemen were also stationed at strategic area of the Alagbaka area to prevent breach of peace.