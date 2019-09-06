Peter Anosike

The Deputy National Chairman (South), of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Uchenna Okogbuo has said that federal government should strengthen Nigeria`s diplomatic missions, not just in South Africa but all over the world.

Speaking while reacting over the incessant attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, he said that diplomatic positions are not jobs for political compensation, adding that only people who understand what diplomacy is all about should be appointed.

He made specific reference to the video clip where some Nigerians went to the Nigerian High Commission office to make their complaints but the gate was closed at them, which resulted in their breaking down the wall and forcing themselves in.

According to him, those working in Nigeria`s foreign missions should be trained to enhance their competences and also to know the rights of Nigerians in other countries.

He said that there ought to be cordial relationship between Nigerians and Nigerian High Commissions office everywhere in the world.

According to him, this would help the office to keep a tab at all Nigerians living in the countries as well as what they are doing.

He said this would easily help to fish out the criminal elements among them and also help to protect those who are in need of protection.

Chief Okogbuo also questioned the role that Abike Dabri, Eruwa, president Buhari`s senior Adviser on foreign affairs is playing as it is obvious that she is always playing “good lady” diplomacy and defending countries that are vilifying Nigerians instead of protecting the interest of Nigerian nationals in foreign countries.